Gulfport Council Axes Jan. 3 Meeting

Gulfport City Council has made a holiday-related change in its meeting schedule.

The Dec. 20 regular meeting took place as usual, only five days before Christmas, in part out of necessity because the ballot for upcoming elections had to be finalized so it could be submitted to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections before Dec. 31.

But because of an altered schedule with local schools regarding Christmas break, council reached a consensus to cancel its first scheduled meeting of 2023, which would have been Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Mayor Sam Henderson suggested the move, citing the calendar for Pinellas County’s public schools and colleges. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade were in class through Dec. 22, and will not return to school until Monday, Jan. 9.

Council consensus was reached on that proposal, so the first official meeting of 2023 is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17.



by Monroe Roark

