Gulfport Council Corner: Ian O’Hara’s April Report. 

Council Corner: Ian O’Hara’s April Report

Hello, Neighbors,

I want to thank everyone who voted in this past election; I want to thank the 1,293 people who voted for me, as well as the 1,049 who did not.

I’ve now attended three council meetings and one Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council meeting. Twice I’ve met twice with the city attorney, multiple times with Lesley and Theresa [the outgoing and incoming city clerk, respectively], and just one time with Justin Shea. I have had seven meetings with Jim O’Reilly, our city manager. I attended the Police Employee Appreciation Day, the Volunteer Appreciation Day, two ribbon cuttings, one Lions Club Breakfast. I’ve held one office hour (Fridays 2-4 p.m.), and met with 23 constituents in person. I put in place a no-parking sign and implemented a traffic study going on Tangerine. I attended a meet-and-greet for the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council in Clearwater. Altogether I have responded to 34 personal emails (which will soon get forwarded to my city email account), and to 223 emails (69 of which from one individual).

So, I know this is not city business, but I would like to thank all of the city officials and all of our neighbors for being so wonderfully kind to my wife and I during this trying time.

If you have any questions or quandaries, or just want to have a conversation, you can reach me at: 727-851-8310 (cell), 727-826-7355 (at the City of Gulfport). Also, you can email me at iohara@mygulfport.us.

Sincerely, your neighbor and councilman,

Ian O’Hara

About Ian O’Hara’s April Report and Council Corner

Every month, The Gabber Newspaper makes space available to any elected official who wishes to let their constituents know how they’re working to represent them. We offer this space as a free community service. This marks Councilmember O’Hara’s first report. O’Hara represents Gulfport’s Ward IV, although voters citywide elect all four representatives and Gulfport’s mayor. Any elected official who wants to take advantage of this space should reach out to cathy@thegabber.com.