Gulfport Council Gives Final OK for Giant Gecko

The gecko is a go.

At its July 19 meeting, Gulfport City Council granted its final authorization to pay $16,000 to artist Ray Domingo for the creation of the “Welcome to Gulfport” statue. Domingo has secured the balance of what he said was necessary for the project to be completed.

“I want to thank each and every one of you,” Domingo told the council at the meeting. “I’ve reached my goal as far as fundraising and don’t have to beg for any more money. I am grateful to be in a town with a city council that gets it.”

The City will spend some additional money on the project, aside from what is allocated for Domingo, City official Justin Shea said at the meeting. The City will spend an $20,000 for the cement base, plus money for the eight pilings were necessary for support, due to the location. There was an additional cost for the pedestal as well as the engineering.

“We are looking at approximately $32,000 to build the foundation for the piece of art,” said Shea, adding that the money is in the Waterfront Redevelopment District budget. City Manager Jim O’Reilly noted that Domingo’s share is in the City’s budget.

The completed statue is expected to be “a 14-foot-high photo opportunity for residents and visitors in the downtown area,” according to a City staff report. The piece is a collaborative venture in partnership with the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce and will become part of Gulfport’s permanent public art collection.

The unveiling is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. immediately following the walking parade at the 21st Annual GeckoFest.