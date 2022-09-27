Gulfport Council May Discontinue Zoom Meetings

Gulfport City Council may discontinue its current hybrid model for citizen participation, and a preliminary discussion took place at the council’s Sept. 20 regular meeting.

Currently residents who do not wish to attend a meeting in person can use a Zoom setup to listen remotely and also make comments to the council. That option is typically used by only one or two people, and the City pays almost $600 per month for its Zoom subscription, according to officials.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly said the meetings are livestreamed on the City website and also distributed on cable TV, so any new action on this matter would not take away residents’ ability to view the meetings remotely.

After most personal interaction was suspended during the COVID-19 shutdown in early 2020, municipalities throughout Florida were ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis to return to in-person meetings by Nov. 1 of that year. Gulfport officials decided to create this hybrid model at that time so those who did not feel safe at the meetings could still participate.

A recent survey shows that Largo is the only other city in Pinellas County that still has a remote option for participation, and officials there have noted little or no participation recently in that regard.

The City’s current monthly cost for Zoom virtual meeting and webinar services is $550 per month. That does not include salaried staff time onsite to manage operational aspects, officials said. Gulfport pays more than just a base meeting plan for added security and service, and there have been none of the negative issues other government entities have experienced.

“I’m personally in favor of letting that [hybrid] aspect go,” said Mayor Sam Henderson. “It served us well during the pandemic and during the later stages of it.”

“I feel the same way,” echoed Vice Mayor Christine Brown (Ward II). “It was great that we could do that. We did it at school, too, and it worked great for us. But I’m ready to move back to in-person. I think it’s a good thing and I’m happy to see more faces here.”

Other councilmembers concurred, although Paul Ray (Ward III) suggested the City use it for certain special events such as workshop meetings and his upcoming Oct. 20 town hall.

While many suggested Zoom might be wasteful for Gulfport Council meetings at this point, some pointed out during the discussion that one specific area of city services still benefits greatly from the Zoom arrangement.

Susan Gore informed said that the LGBTQ Resource Center last hosted a live meeting at the Gulfport Library before the pandemic in February of 2020. The Center’s ReadOut event had 145 live attendees with 23 authors, which she said reflected a very successful event.

But when the Center took the event to Zoom during the pandemic?

“The next year, when it was virtual, we had 1,000 participants from 22 countries hearing 101 authors,” she said. “The ability of people to access the event was extraordinary.”

Gore said that, while she loves live meetings, she wanted to be reassured that the Center’s signature events would still be covered under the city’s Zoom contract as they have been.

Councilmembers said they wanted Gore and her organization to continue to get what they needed, and after some input from Gulfport’s information technology director, David Mather – who was operating the Zoom setup as he does at every Council meeting – O’Reilly said he and his staff would look into it further.

“If there is an issue that needs to be resolved, we will work with Ms. Gore on that,” said O’Reilly. “We will find a way to support it. We always have. If there is an issue financially, we will come back to you.”