The Gulfport City Council appears to be on its way to vacating the right-of-way between three homes and Clam Bayou, essentially turning over city land to the homeowners.

All three ordinances regarding property along so-called Beach Drive on the east side of Gulfport passed their first readings at the council’s Nov. 1 regular meeting, and all by 3-2 vote, with Paul Ray (Ward III) and April Thanos (Ward I) voting in opposition. The second reading is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Thanos maintained that the property should not be given to the private homeowners, while Ray said he did not have a problem with the action if it were decided by a citizen referendum.

All five councilmembers agreed that there should never be an actual road at that location and the property should remain in its current state, which is essentially impossible to develop from a practical standpoint because it’s on a tidal mud flat and the area has multiple mangroves.

It took nearly three hours to cover these agenda items as each required a public hearing, and many members of the public took advantage of the opportunity to speak. There were a few comments of a personal nature between people on both sides of the issue, but Mayor Sam Henderson encouraged speakers to stick to the issue itself. Several people acknowledged that the Planning and Zoning Board meeting a month ago, at which this issue was addressed, became quite nasty at times.

Gulfport’s city code has provisions for property owners to apply for vacation of right-of-way. Gulfport resident Paul Herman filed a lawsuit in opposition to the process, but the court denied his request for an injunction. When Councilman Michael Fridovich (Ward IV) asked if the council should wait until the outcome of the lawsuit to act, City Attorney Andrew Salzman noted that the applicants could have a due process complaint if that happened.

“Sometimes we have to make hard decisions,” Fridovich said later before one of the votes. “That is why we are elected.”

The three properties in question are on the southern tip of 44th Street South and Quincy Street South. Beach Drive was created decades ago, but the city’s never used it as a road or for any other reason.

The homeowners cited safety concerns from having the property open to the public, and they petitioned the council to let them continue being the stewards of the land so it will remain in its current state.

One homeowner called out Herman specifically, saying that his actions over the past year were ruining her life. Herman told the council he felt badly for everyone involved but was acting on “principle.” He added that the council’s actions are a violation of the city’s comprehensive plan and that could have a negative effect down the road from a legal standpoint. Thanos also expressed concerns about setting a precedent with this vote.