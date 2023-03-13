After meeting Dec. 20 with the attorney for Boca Ciega Yacht Club, Commodore Roger Gilmore, and other representatives from BCYC, Gulfport almost had an end to the ongoing debates about the future of the Club.

But that’s not how it worked out.

Gulfport’s city manager, Jim O’Reilly, and city attorney, Andy Salzman, believed they had, on behalf of the City, reached a mutually agreeable lease with representatives from BCYC. Sometime after the new year – when the club changed commodores – it returned the lease to the city not with a signature, but a counterproposal.

But there is not going to be any negotiation.

On March 7, council said they would vote next month on whether to approve the contract proposed by the city. After that, it will be up to BCYC whether they accept it.

Ready to Vote

City Manager Jim O’Reilly reported that City Attorney Andrew Salzman provided an outline of changes the club proposed to the initial lease offer. O’Reilly told council he and Salzman needed guidance on whether to have another conversation with the club’s legal counsel.

Mayor Sam Henderson made it clear that, in his opinion, that would not be necessary.

“I can tell you 100% that when we proposed what we were willing to do, that was our offer to them,” he said, adding that he never intended for the process to be back-and-forth at this stage. “I would like to vote on the one that we proposed, if they are still interested in that.”

Council and staff did not discuss most of the details of the club’s counterproposal, but Henderson alluded to it taking away a considerable amount of what the city intended for the area.

“I don’t think we offered anything that required negotiation. I’d like to vote on what we offered them in the first place,” he said. “And if they’re interested in that, they can take it. That’s where I’m at. I don’t know about the rest of the council.”

Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III) offered his support for that move immediately.

“I’m with you on that,” he said to Henderson. “I would like to say that we offer it back to them saying, ‘That is our final offer.’”

Ray seconded Henderson’s opinion that the issue has dragged on for too long, referring to it as “the never-ending story.”

Vice Mayor Christine Brown (Ward II) supported the decision to vote on the city’s proposal, as did councilmembers Michael Fridovich and April Thanos.

Boca Ciega Yacht Club: A Tale of Two Proposals

Here are some of the areas in which the two parties’ offers differed:

The city’s proposal called for a 36-month lease with rent set at $2,000 per month. The club countered with $1,500 per month.

BCYC added a provision stating that, should the lease be terminated, the club could remove two sheds and a hoist, “returning the leased premises to their condition prior to the addition of the sheds and hoist by lessee.”

The club added conditions regarding access to the T-docks, beach, boat launch, hoist dock, in-water slips, and dry storage slips.

BCYC’s counter also included a lengthy addition regarding both parties’ responsibilities in case of damage and destruction to the property.

The club struck a statement about the city having access to the property at any time, adding instead: “Lessor and its employees shall not interfere with lessee’s reasonable use of the leased premises.”

The club added a provision allowing the city to enter the premises to inspect the property or show it to prospective buyers, investors, or tenants – but only after giving 24 hours notice.

The city stipulated in its proposal that “either party may, with or without cause, terminate this lease. Notice of termination must be given with no less than 90 days’ prior written notice.” The club struck this statement in its counterproposal.

That was the only provision mentioned specifically during the council discussion, brought up by Thanos, to which Salzman replied, “We had a 90-day notice. They didn’t want to have to have any written notice.”

No Negotiation, No Comment

Henderson noted the club’s desire to lower the rent from what he thought was already a generous offer.

“I’ll leave it up to you as far as the way you want to address it with the city attorney,” Henderson said to O’Reilly. “But I’d like to give the council the direction to vote on the one we offered, which was very reasonable.”

The Gabber reached out via email to Boca Ciega Yacht Club Commodore Jenn Buckley for the club’s response to the most recent council statement.

“We have no comment at this time,” Buckley replied.

O’Reilly recommended that the matter be addressed by council on April 18, since pending elections carried with them the possibility of two new councilmembers who would need time beyond the scheduled March 21 meeting to be brought up to speed. Council cancelled its April 4 regular meeting.