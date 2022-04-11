Gulfport Council Re-Election Official

At the April 5 Gulfport City Council meeting, City Clerk Lesley DeMuth gave the oath of office to Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I), Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III), and Mayor Sam Henderson. All three elected officials won their races by default, as no one ran against them in the 2022 Gulfport city elections. Thanos and Ray will come up for re-election again in 2024; Henderson’s term runs through 2025.

Later in the meeting – after an hour of public comment – Council voted to appoint Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II) as the new vice mayor. This appointed role changes annually, with the swearing in of elected officials. The city rotates through the wards for the vice mayor.





