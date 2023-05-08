To no one’s surprise, Gulfport City Council voted to approve the second reading of an amended recreational vehicle ordinance.

The May 2 action ended a few months of discussion regarding how and where residents can park RVs on their property. The vote was unanimous.

The previous ordinance made it very difficult, if not impossible, to meet setback requirements in side yards and rear yards. The new ordinance maintains the prohibition of parking in the front of a residence, but removes all of the setback except for a three-foot separation from the residence for fire safety reasons. An RV owner cannot park a vehicle in any right-of-way or on public property.

The previous exemption for RVs, from a decade ago, when the old ordinance passed, remains intact. Exemptions also stay in place for Class B vehicle owners.

Council heard no public comment before the vote on the second reading.

“I just want to say I’m glad to see this went smoothly,” said Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III), who brought the matter to the council a few months ago. “We came to a very fair and equitable decision. I look forward to it. I’ve gotten a lot of thank yous from people out and about.”

Council member Christine Brown echoed Ray’s satisfaction. “I’m happy with the compromise,” she said.

Watch the meeting.



