The City of Gulfport has a new budget burning a hole in its pocket.
Well, not really. With the start of the new fiscal year, Gulfport City Council approved a new operating budget that started Oct. 1. At the Oct. 3 meeting, council approved 10 resolutions allowing City Manager Jim O’Reilly to buy supplies for the city, or enter into contracts with companies to provide services to the city. Each of these focuses on a specifically different good or service, but all work towards the betterment of Gulfport.
Gulfport Council Spending Spree Shopping List
Council approved these specific expenses:
- Resolution 2023-75 allows O’Reilly to purchase at least $20,000 of materials for the Gulfport Public Library. These materials include books, databases, and resource management products to add to the library’s collection.
- Resolution 2023-80 details the purchase of a 35′ x 80′ shade structure. This will get added to the existing shade to cover the entire Gulfport Beach Playground. The $84,830 price tag covers the creation, permitting, and installation of the shade.
- Resolution 2023-82 covers the purchase of 1,875 square feet of Surf-Turf from Project Innovations Inc. This turf will cover the concrete base currently in place at the beach fitness area. This turf is specifically designed for shock absorbency, and will cost $34,650.
- Resolution 2023-84 allows for the purchase of holiday displays and lighting. From Nov. 20, 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024, the City will decorate areas around Gulfport with various holiday displays. For a total of $40,402.25, the City will cover the installation and removal of LED lighting in Clymer Park. This cost also goes towards a 7.5 foot tall ornament tree on Gulfport Boulevard and ribbons along Beach and Shore Boulevards in the Waterfront Redevelopment District. The biggest purchase is a 17-foot tall, LED-lit tree on the sidewalk near the Historic Gulfport Casino.
Repairs and Services
Resolution 2023-76 concerns the city’s public records request software.
It allows O’Reilly to sign an agreement with Granicus Media Manager to use their “Records Request” software. This includes hosting services for the council meetings, closed captioning, and online agendas. This software also provides a singular database of public records requests so the City Clerk’s office can easily find and respond to requests. The costs of these services increase by anywhere from 3% to 10% annually, so the estimated total cost of $74,288 is based on previous rates.
Resolution 2023-77 covers internet security services.
MY TSC LLC, a company formed by former CompuCom employees, has a partnership with the City of Gulfport. On June 30, 2023, CompuCom Systems Inc. decided to no longer provide service to small businesses. This left an opening in the City’s IT department. This pays for one 40-hour a week employee, a 24/7 call center and emergency services, system monitoring, and virus protection.
Resolution 2023-78 allows the City to work with Pinellas County for building inspections.
It also allows the City to partner with SAFEbuilt/M.T. Causley for both building inspections and plans review. The total cost of this will take up $145,000 of the City’s $150,000 building budget.
Resolution 2023-79 allows the city manager to pay for trash truck repair.
Rush Truck Center repairs Gulfport’s sanitation vehicles. Rush Truck Center is the sole source provider for Peterbilt trucks, which make up most of the City’s fleet. These repairs are not to exceed $50,000.
Resolution 2023-81 pays for street sweeping.
USA Services of Florida, Inc. provides street sweeping for the City. Gulfport has used their services since 2014. The City’s National Pollution Discharge Elimination system permit mandates street sweeping. This costs $6,000 monthly.
Resolution 2023-83 focuses on the ongoing contract with Retro Production Company, who provide dance services inside the Gulfport Casino.
Retro Production Company has organized these dances since 2002. Dances include Wednesday Swing Nights and Second Friday Soul “Disco” Dances. The City splits the ticket sales with Retro. The total amount of ticket revenue estimated for the upcoming year is $120,000.