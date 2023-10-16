The City of Gulfport has a new budget burning a hole in its pocket.

Well, not really. With the start of the new fiscal year, Gulfport City Council approved a new operating budget that started Oct. 1. At the Oct. 3 meeting, council approved 10 resolutions allowing City Manager Jim O’Reilly to buy supplies for the city, or enter into contracts with companies to provide services to the city. Each of these focuses on a specifically different good or service, but all work towards the betterment of Gulfport.

Gulfport Council Spending Spree Shopping List

Council approved these specific expenses:

Resolution 2023-75 allows O’Reilly to purchase at least $20,000 of materials for the Gulfport Public Library . These materials include books, databases, and resource management products to add to the library’s collection.

. These materials include books, databases, and resource management products to add to the library’s collection. Resolution 2023-80 details the purchase of a 35′ x 80′ shade structure . This will get added to the existing shade to cover the entire Gulfport Beach Playground. The $84,830 price tag covers the creation, permitting, and installation of the shade.

. This will get added to the existing shade to cover the entire Gulfport Beach Playground. The $84,830 price tag covers the creation, permitting, and installation of the shade. Resolution 2023-82 covers the purchase of 1,875 square feet of Surf-Turf from Project Innovations Inc. This turf will cover the concrete base currently in place at the beach fitness area. This turf is specifically designed for shock absorbency, and will cost $34,650.

This turf will cover the concrete base currently in place at the beach fitness area. This turf is specifically designed for shock absorbency, and will cost $34,650. Resolution 2023-84 allows for the purchase of holiday displays and lighting. From Nov. 20, 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024, the City will decorate areas around Gulfport with various holiday displays. For a total of $40,402.25, the City will cover the installation and removal of LED lighting in Clymer Park. This cost also goes towards a 7.5 foot tall ornament tree on Gulfport Boulevard and ribbons along Beach and Shore Boulevards in the Waterfront Redevelopment District. The biggest purchase is a 17-foot tall, LED-lit tree on the sidewalk near the Historic Gulfport Casino.

Repairs and Services