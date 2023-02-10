Gulfport Council Tables RV Ordinance First Reading

After an hour of discussion about Gulfport’s RV ordinance, Gulfport City Council decided to come back in two weeks and talk about it again.

Council tabled the first reading of the amended ordinance, which would eliminate the current setback requirements that make it difficult or impossible for many RV owners to store their vehicles in their own yards. As proposed, the new ordinance would allow for one licensed and operable RV on a residential property in any part of a yard as long as it does not block the right-of-way.

Councilmember Paul Ray, who initially asked for consideration on these changes, continued to stress that the issue for him was one of property rights and suggested that the ordinance passed a decade ago was a thinly veiled attempt to outlaw such vehicles throughout the city.

“We need to de-criminalize RVs,” said Ray. “That’s basically what we did. We criminalized them. … I just think it’s unequitable, and I think it’s unfair.”

Councilmember Michael Fridovich said he received more emails and phone calls on this issue than any other in his ten years on the council and noted that it has become “divisive.” He suggested putting it on a voter referendum this fall.

“If we say yes, we’re going to tick off half the city. If we say no, we’re going to tick off the other half of the city,” said Fridovich. “I think we should let the residents of Gulfport decide what they want to do. We do not need a special election to do so. That’s my suggestion – that we leave it up to the public.”

This was a different take from a similarly divisive issue just three months ago, when council voted to vacate property on Beach Drive and sign it over to three residential property owners. Ray called for a referendum on that issue, but Fridovich countered, “Sometimes we have to make hard decisions. That is why we are elected.”

Council reached consensus on one proposed change to the ordinance, suggested by Councilmember April Thanos, requiring every RV owner to receive a registration sticker from the city that can be displayed on the vehicle so that code enforcement officers and others who drive by can see that the vehicle is sitting on its owner’s property. Thanos had no problem with eliminating all of the setbacks or allowing parking in the front yard, although she suggested that property owners be allowed only one vehicle – boat or RV.

Mayor Sam Henderson said several times that the issue was RVs alone and he would not be in favor of any changes related to boats. He also warned the rest of council and the public that not everyone would be happy with what is parked next door to them should the ordinance be changed.

“We can’t legislate aesthetics,” he said. “I appreciate that when everyone in here says they take good care of their machine, I bet they do. But that doesn’t mean everybody will, and one of those could end up next to you. There’s plenty of people with legal things parked in their yards that don’t necessarily look nice. We can’t make a rule for the nice-looking ones and the not-nice-looking ones. Wherever we end up on this, there is a large segment of people who will be unhappy, just like last time.”

The mayor added a piece of advice for those who are arguing in favor of their more upscale RVs.

“When you tell people you have a $250,000 piece of equipment that costs more than some people’s houses, it may not make them feel sympathetic about the fact that you have to put out some money to store that thing somewhere,” he said. “It’s wonderful to have, but not everyone can have it. So when you go that route, it doesn’t necessarily help your argument.”

Vice Mayor Christine Brown took issue most of all with the possibility of allowing RVs to be parked in the front yard (parking in a driveway is legal).

“We worked for years and years to clean things up and make our city what it is,” she said, emphasizing that no ordinance can regulate what year an RV in question would be or what it might look like. “The front yards are a no-go for me.”

Brown also continued to question the setback idea from a safety standpoint, including the possible fire hazard if an RV is parked too close to a house.

Regardless of whether a boat or an RV is parked at a residence, it is illegal to live in it at that location and it is also illegal to rent your yard space to someone else who wants to park a vehicle there.

A key component regarding code enforcement for those who are displeased with how their neighbors behave on this issue, as with other issues such as short-term rentals, is the fact that the city is prohibited by state law from acting on any anonymous complaints. This often makes residents hesitant to report a violation for fear of causing strife with neighbors. Thanos offered a possible solution for that.

“For people who are worried about making a comment or calling in a code enforcement issue because you have to leave your name, have a friend who lives several blocks away call in for you,” she said. “They’ll leave your name and your neighbor won’t know.”

Fridovich’s motion to create a referendum died for lack of a second. Ray moved to accept the first reading of the new ordinance as it was presented, and Thanos seconded to allow the discussion to proceed.

Several citizens in the audience commented on both sides of the issue.

Dorothy Pratt compared some of the council’s ideas to “punishing all the kids because some kids are bad” and suggested the city concentrate more on punishing those who are actually doing it wrong.

“This isn’t the Villages,” she said. “We’re here because we’re different. I may not like what my neighbor does to his house, but this is Gulfport and I put up with what my neighbor does to his house.”

Bob Slezak said that having an RV in your own yard is the same right as having a bicycle, a golf cart, or a boat. “You own the property,” he said. “I pay taxes on my property just as everyone else does.”

David McCormick took a different approach. “Today I ask you: Do we want to become an RV park?” he said. “I believe the answer is no.”

After the decision was made to table, Henderson told the audience of 20 or more RV owners that the council would do its best to come up with the best solution for the city as a whole.

“We represent the entire city,” said the mayor. “There is not one right answer. There is what’s going to work for the most people; what makes the most sense; what’s not going to get your city sued and cost you money; what’s enforceable; and what we are capable of figuring out.”

“The greatest good for the greatest number,” Brown added.

The next council meeting is Feb. 21.









