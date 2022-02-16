Gulfport Council Votes 3-2 to Give Itself Raise

Gulfport City Council gave itself a raise at its Feb. 15 meeting.

Council voted 3-2 to raise the mayor’s pay to $18,000 per year and council members pay to $13,500 annually. Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) sponsored the measure, which gained support from Mayor Sam Henderson and Councilman Paul Ray (Ward III).

Gulfport’s mayor currently makes $14,400 per year, while council members bring home $10,800 annually.

Councilors Christine Brown (Ward II) and Michael Fridovich (Ward IV) voted against Thanos’ raise proposal.

The approved raise also includes a stipulation that elected officials will get cost-of-living increases (COLA) when rank-and-file city workers also get those pay boosts.

“The first COLA will be applied Oct. 1,” City Manager Jim O’Reilly said.

The approval came after two failed bids for higher pay raises for elected officials.

Henderson proposed a $28,500 pay level for mayor and $23,000 per year for council members.

This is a civil servant job – not employment,” Ray said during discussions.

“It was a number that I felt was reasonable,” Henderson said of his proposal during the council meeting.

The mayor cited the stresses of the job in pushing for the raises — including some of the intensifying criticisms and social media attacks on elected officials. The FBI investigated an online death threat against Henderson in January. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

Ray, who was a key vote for the raises, was resistant to higher pay raises.

Henderson’s pay play failed to gain traction, as did a proposal from Brown to raise the mayor’s pay to $20,000 per year and the council’s to $15,000.

“I think it’s good to get a raise. I think it’s appropriate because of the stress – the responsibility,” Brown said.

She looked what other Pinellas County cities pay their elected officials. Her proposals died when it failed to get a needed second motion for a vote.

Thanos centered her raises on what Council would make had each received COLA’s in recent years.

An analysis by the city showed a wide range pay for elected officials in other Pinellas localities. Pay ranged from $26,140 for the mayor and $22,654 in Pinellas Park to $6,000 and $3,000, respectively, in Kenneth City.

The analysis did not include St. Petersburg and Clearwater, the county’s most populous jurisdictions. Brown also noted that some cities such as Largo had more staff and resources at elected officials disposal.

Council last voted itself a raise in 2017. This raise takes effect with the City’s new fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1