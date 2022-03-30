Gulfport Councilmember Behind Ukraine Supply Box

A blue and yellow striped box
The blue-and-yellow-striped box at Gulfport City Hall accepted toiletries and supplies for Ukrainian people in need.
Abby Baker 

Gulfportians filled the Ukrainian flag-inspired box at Gulfport City Hall, thanks to the efforts of Ward IV City Councilmember Michael Fridovich. 

Fridovich is the councilmember behind a toiletry and supply drive. 

“I just want to figure out a way to help the people of Ukraine,” Fridovich said. On Tuesday, March 29, Fridovich took a full box to the Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church. The St. Petersburg-based church will send the donations to the Ukraine, but won’t accept any more donations.

“I had to convince them to take this box [because] they had so many donations,” he said. “I want to thank all who donated.” 

