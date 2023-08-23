Things The Gabber Newspaper overheard at Gulfport Council’s Aug. 15 meeting included Gulfport events, Gulfport Pride Festival 2024, and waste management.

“We’re very pleased to be partnering with Raymond James. They raise the money, we give it away.” —Susan Gore, president of the LGBTQ Resource Center, is in reference to new BranchOUT Scholarships for LGBTQ students in Gulfport.

“It’s a proven fact that pay as you throw works. You would pay based on the size of the garbage can that you use. It’s a tiered system of garbage collection that promotes generating less waste, and utilizing recycling and composting programs.” —Caron Schwartz, about issues of waste management and removal

“A Pride event runs into trouble when it creates a culture of personality and money instead of focusing on individuals.” —Pete Rinte, about the Pride 2024 controversy

“The LGBTQ community is being threatened every day. For a celebration like Pride to be pulling this community apart… unless we all stand together, we will not win this fight. I just encourage both organizations to try to come together.” —Barbara Banno, about the Pride 2024 controversy

“I don’t want to live in a city that doesn’t recognize its veterans on Memorial Day.” —Karen Love, about Gulfport events calendar

“It may just be gossip but people are talking about Pinellas having too many cities that need to consolidate. The legislature has the ability to simply get rid of cities.” —Council Member April Thanos (Ward I), about possible State over reach

