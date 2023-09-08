Things The Gabber Newspaper overheard at Gulfport Council’s September 5 meeting included water issues in the city, Gulfport Food Farm, and Gulfport’s annual Lei Festival.

“After I read The Gabber [Newspaper], I had to come see what was going on. This City Council $#!% show with big personalities and power plays.” —Unknown person in the audience, prior to the meeting start.

“You managed to save us a dollar, and I’m going to give that dollar to you.” —Richard Fried, on the minimal savings in relation to water issues.

“I probably wouldn’t commission you for a piece of art.” —Scott Linde addressing Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II)

“I’ve written all of you letters. I’ve gotten no response which is… awful.” —Karen Love, addressing Council. Later, Councilmember Brown remarked to The Gabber Newspaper that she didn’t recall receiving said emails, but would check.

“We’re a group of people who like to roll up our sleeves and play in the dirt. That’s how things happen here.” —Kelli Garcia, when discussing volunteers with the Gulfport Food Forest.

“Anyone else for new business? Monkey business? We love that.” —The closing moments of the meeting between Mayor Samuel Henderson and Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV)

“I just wanted to say that Gulfport is going to get lei’d! Come on down and get lei’d” —Councilmember Christine Brown, when talking about Gulfport Lion Club’s Lei festival.

