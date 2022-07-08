Gulfport Couple Celebrate 70 Years of Marriage

For nearly the last seven decades, Gulfport residents Blair and Rita Libby have been happily married. On Sunday, July, 17 the couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

They’re not celebrating alone. Mr. and Mrs. Libby have five children, 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren who will help celebrate their seven decades of marriage at the Town Shores of Gulfport Clubhouse.

For 35 years, the couple has called Town Shores and its Gulf view home. But before that, in 1952, Blair and Rita Libby (both Maine natives) wed in Baltimore, Maryland. They retired to Gulfport in 1987, and both currently live at The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay in South Pasadena.

The Libby’s and family invite all friends and neighbors of the couple to come help celebrate 70 years of love. The celebration starts at 2 p.m.