Gulfport Creates Watershed Management Plan

ARPA Money Funds Plan – Along With Water & Sewer Repairs

By Monroe Roark

Thanks to coronavirus recovery funds, Gulfport will get a watershed management plan and also long-overdue repairs to its sewer and water lines.

In the wake of Council review and approval of two major projects at the City Council’s June 7 regular meeting, Gulfport’s now used more than half its coronavirus recovery funds.

The City voted to spend some of the money to create a watershed management plan. Council authorized a $292,345 appropriation for an agreement with Advanced Engineering and Design related to the development of that watershed management plan. Officials said this will provide an assessment of the stormwater system’s capabilities in light of the city’s vulnerability to coastal flooding, and it also supports compliance with the National Pollution Discharge Elimination System, which deals with point source water pollution (contaminants from specific things), and House Bill 53. HB 35 it mandates long-term infrastructure planning for stormwater and wastewater.

A representative of Advanced Engineering and Design gave an overview of the process for developing a WMP. This includes mapping and detailing of the city’s stormwater asset inventory, assessing system performance through various rainfall events, and evaluating stormwater resiliency under certain coastal flooding conditions and sea level rise projections. The proposed schedule from project development to the creation of the final report is slightly more than two years.

In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved a $600,000 investment in water and sewer infrastructure through pipe repair. The vote was to transfer the funds for the project, with officials hoping to have a contract ready for Council approval next month.

Noting that defective pipe joints and broken pipes in the sanitary sewer system allow infiltration that increases overall wastewater flows substantially during rainstorms or heavy rain, officials said an evaluation has been completed that identifies which areas require attention.

This action is for “priority 2” repairs. According to a Gulfport city staff document, “priority 1” repairs have been completed and the identified “priority 2” repairs will cost a total of $3,740,118. This initial $600,000 is to get the work started.

Gulfport has been awarded $6,181,536 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The two appropriations approved by the council June 7 bring the total of appropriated funds to $3,691,528.

According to a staff report, the City of Gulfport has spent:

$800,000 – Water meters

$600,000 – Water and sewer infrastructure

$418,506 – Pickle ball/tennis courts at Chase Park

$300,000 – Lost revenue and future inflation offset

$300,000 – Premium pay for essential employees

$300,000 – Utility capital improvements (manholes)

$292,345 – Creating a watershed management plan

$247,425 – Gulfport Rebound Program

$200,000 – Private water line and private lateral replacement assistance program

$77,000 – Lift station improvements

$60,000 – Public wifi project

$38,252 – R3 (individual utility assistance program)

$33,000 – Gulfport Gateway Grant (small business utility assistance program)

$25,000 – Accounting and consulting.

With these projects funded, the City has $2,490,008 remaining in available ARPA funds.