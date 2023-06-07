Gulfport Cryptocurrency Theft: $45,0000 Gone

Police are investigating the alleged Gulfport cryptocurrency theft of $45,000 from a Gulfport resident’s accounts.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, “the online suspects were able to gain access to the victim’s online account and somehow block the victim from the accounts.”

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said case is “an active ongoing investigation” and is likely a scam.

Woodman also said police have not yet made any arrests.

Cryptocurrency, a type of digital currency, has other risks, too. According to Fidelity Investments, who does offer some cryptocurrency investment products, “crypto is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Investors in crypto could lose the entire value of their investment.”

Do you have a question about why the police department does something? Check out the Gulfport Police Department’s FAQs. If that still doesn’t answer your question, you can email us and we’ll look for an answer. We publish questions — and answers — as part of our recurring feature, City Whys. Here’s a sample of our most recent City Whys.

How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.