A brief discussion about cars left overnight in one area of Gulfport led to a few clarifications about rules for the City’s parks.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly said at Council’s Sept. 20 meeting that he had received some concerns regarding vehicles parked in the Trolley Market Square and Tangerine Greenway areas.

“If the council doesn’t have an issue, we will treat it the same way as the library or the beach,” he said.

O’Reilly said that signage would be erected notifying the public that no overnight parking is allowed. Initially all of the council members except one agreed on that.

“As far as I know, they are only complaining because a car is parked there,” said Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I). “And in the daytime they are parked there. I wasn’t informed that they complained about trash or noise or anything else. I don’t understand why we’d make it ‘no parking’ just because they don’t want a car there.”

Mayor Sam Henderson pointed out that this policy would be consistent with Gulfport’s other parks, none of which allow overnight parking.

“I’ve received comments on it,” he said. “And it is kind of becoming a place where you’d leave a vehicle you don’t drive very often or maybe don’t drive at all. So it’s starting to get a little buildup of people just leaving vehicles there, as opposed to leaving them on their own property or right-of-way. I’m happy treating it just the way we treat the other parks.”

O’Reilly said this kind of signage has been posted in other areas where overnight parking was an issue, specifically the library and the beach. The other parks are closed as a rule from midnight until 4 a.m., he noted.

“Why 4 a.m.?” asked Thanos. “That’s an odd time.”

O’Reilly replied that the parks were previously closed overnight until sunrise, but some people like to get out a few minutes before daylight and actually watch the sun rise. A later time such as 6 a.m. would make that impractical at certain times of the year, he added.

The council consensus was to direct City staff to post the signage at Trolley Market Square and Tangerine Greenway regarding the prohibition of overnight parking.