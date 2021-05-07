Gulfport Dance Instructor Charged with Molesting Minor 

A Gulfport dance teacher was accused of a sexual relationship with one of his students; investigators are concerned their may be other victims.

St. Petersburg Police charged Servy Gallardo, 52, with a total of four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and battery on Monday, May 3.

The victim was a 15-year-old dance student.

Gallardo worked as the artistic director and co-founder at the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory, at 1500 58th St. S. in Gulfport.

According to a release from the conservatory, the alleged crimes did not take place not on the premises; SPPD claims they occurred at Gallardo’s St. Petersburg apartment multiple times.

Because Gallardo frequently worked with minors at the studio, police are investigating the possibility of other victims.

Authorities urge anyone with more information on Gallardo to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. Send anonymous tips by texting the letters SPPD and the tip, to TIP411.

