Gulfport Dance Instructor Charged with Molesting Minor 

by

A head shot of a middle aged man with dark hair.
Servy Gallardo. Photo courtesy of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

A Gulfport dance teacher was accused of a sexual relationship with one of his students; investigators are concerned their may be other victims.

St. Petersburg Police charged Servy Gallardo, 52, with a total of four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and battery on Monday, May 3. 

The victim was a 15-year-old dance student. 

Gallardo worked as the artistic director and co-founder at the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory, at 1500 58th St. S. in Gulfport.  

According to a release from the conservatory, the alleged crimes did not take place not on the premises; SPPD claims they occurred at Gallardo’s St. Petersburg apartment multiple times. 

Because Gallardo frequently worked with minors at the studio, police are investigating the possibility of other victims. 

Authorities urge anyone with more information on Gallardo to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. Send anonymous tips by texting the letters SPPD and the tip, to TIP411.

 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: