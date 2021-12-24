Gulfport Death Under Investigation

Gulfport Police are taking a hard look at the recent death of a 57-year-old man.

Police are looking into the death of the man who lived near 14th Avenue South and Freemont Street South. Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the medical examiner’s office has requested an investigation into the Dec. 11 death.

Woodman said the man died after first responders transported him to the hospital.

Authorities await a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death. Police indicated the man’s friends and family said there were no indications of prior drug use.

Police have provided decedent’s name, but The Gabber has opted not to publish it.

Gulfport has seen a spate of recent overdoses and overdose deaths. That includes a fatality on Dec. 1 and two other overdose victims revived by emergency responders on Dec. 3 and Dec. 8.

Police and the medical examiner’s office for Pinellas and Pasco counties are investigating other potential overdose deaths, Woodman said.

Overdoses — especially those involving fentanyl — have increased in Florida and nationally during the coronavirus pandemic and all its mental health, economic and other stresses.