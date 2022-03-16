Gulfport Dog Owners Claim Pesticides Poison Pups

Walking in Gulfport could be deadly for dogs.

At least, some dog owners think so. Three dogs allegedly suffered illnesses from the chemicals in Gulfport’s side of Clam Bayou, Chase Dog Park, and Clymer Park, owners say. They’ve banded into a community action group, bent on seeing change in Gulfport’s grasses.

The City of Gulfport says they’ve used the same pesticide and herbicide system to control pests and kill weeds for the last 10 years. In that decade, not much has changed with the process, says Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly.

“We’ve never had any complaints until now,” O’Reilly said. “They’re organic pesticides.”

Dog owners Tina Grello, (who runs Let it Be ice cream shop) and Cindy Clayton are communicating with the City to find a solution, but it’s no overnight fix.

“We are no longer walking in Gulfport; we are driving to St. Petersburg,” Clayton said. “None of our questions have been answered.”

Regular Chemicals

Once a month the City of Gulfport hires Couch’s Pest Patrol to put out granules of Bifen and Green Gobbler pesticide and herbicide. Twice a year, they do the same for Gulfport’s Clam Bayou.

Career horticulturalist Bob Bates spent most of his adult life working in landscaping in St. John’s County and surrounding areas. According to Bates, it’s not common to have an entirely organic pesticide due to the price and labor.

However, oil-based insecticides like Bifen and the glyphosate-free Green Gobbler are options that run on the safer side, Bates told The Gabber.

“I mean, I wouldn’t roll in it; the main purpose is to kill something,” Bates said. “But I find it very hard to believe that the use of those would have a cause and effect on making a dog sick.”

Grello, the owner of two 13-pound pups, Keel and Bodhi, disagrees. She says this is something she’s experienced before while living in Jacksonville, but Grello never imagined it would happen again in Gulfport.

Her dog’s digestive issues started back up after the move to Gulfport three years ago.

“I’m OK with weeds and bugs. Gulfport seemed like a place that wouldn’t be naive to the downsides of pesticides,” Grello said. “There’s a reason it kills … if you’re killing a small bug then you’re killing a bird and so on.”

Grello says that back in Jacksonville, she and her two dogs tested positive for heavy metals and “their bacteria was way off.” Now, she says, it’s happening again.

Clayton’s dog Lil Red survived a spinal fracture after being hit by a car in 2013. Learning to walk again was a lengthy, grueling process.

In October 2021, a walk through Gulfport’s Clam Bayou nearly cost Lil Red her life again. Dealing with a visibly sick dog, Clayton checked her into Bay Moorings in St. Petersburg and received lab results that indicated weed and grass killer poisoning.

Clayton associated it with her strolls through the Gulfport nature park.

They don’t walk there anymore, but this March, the side effects came back and so did the lab results. Clayton says she has reason to believe it’s from a recent spray at Chase Dog Park.

“She is a senior dog, a playful dog and so gentle,” Clayton said. “When I admitted her to the hospital there was a dog there that didn’t survive suffering from the same symptoms. We will not be walking in Gulfport anymore.”

The Solution

Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls says the pesticides are an organic brand that keep fleas and ticks at bay, especially in the dog park.

“We have to keep the quantity of pests down. I’m not a big spray person and I feel for these people, but it’s something we have to do,” said Nicholls. “I’m right in the middle of it, but it’s up to the city manager.”

O’Reilly told The Gabber that he’s considering posting signs warning of a recent pesticide drop and closing the treated areas for 24 hours after. Nicholls was quick to agree, mentioning that he’s in the process of working with Couch’s workers.

“I would imagine Gulfport would be a city that’s very sensitive to the dangers of pesticides,” Bates said.

Only time will tell if the changes will keep dogs safe and owners happy.

The Gabber reached out to Couch’s Pest Control to ask about their application methods, but, as of press time, Couch’s has not returned the call.