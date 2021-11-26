Gulfport Dog Park Dispute

A dispute between two men at Gulfport’s dog park resulted in a police response, an allegedly raised cane and some scrapes — but no charges were eventually filed.

According to Gulfport Police, Alexander Frederick 65, and Mark Banks, 71, “got into an altercation over their dogs fighting in the park” on Nov. 12 at Chase Dog Park.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Thomas Woodman said Frederick’s dog — listed as a pit bull mix — was allegedly aggressive towards Banks’ dog.

Woodman said police reports from the scene did not say what breed or type of dog was with Banks.

Citing police reports, Woodman said “Banks attempted to break (the dogs) up using the cane. A verbal altercation occurred and Frederick pushed Banks to the ground claiming that Banks was going to use the cane on him.”

GPD officers arrived at the dog park and spoke with both men and no charges were filed.

Woodman said Banks did sustain “some scrapes to his knee and elbow.”

