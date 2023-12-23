Gulfport Election Ballot: Bixler on Top

With election day approaching, Gulfport City Council prepares for the race. The qualifying period for the March 2024 election ended at noon on Dec. 11. Three candidates qualified for the election. In Ward I, Tom Bixler is challenging incumbent April Thanos for her seat on Council. In Ward III, Vice Mayor Paul Ray qualified. No one else qualified to run against him. Because of this, he has won his re-election bid. The City Clerk will swear him in for another term at the first meeting following elections. The City of Gulfport does not involve itself in elections beyond accepting qualifying paperwork, finance reports, and choosing the election ballot order.

Gulfport Election Ballot: Ward I Name Placement

At the Dec. 19 Council meeting, City officials conducted a lot to determine the name placement for the Ward I election. Gulfport City Clerk Theresa Carrico was in charge of this lot. A lot refers to folding up two pieces of paper, each with a candidate’s name on it, and putting them in a cup. This is exactly what Carrico did. The Gulfport election ballot order, as she drew it, places Bixler at the top of the ballot. Thanos will be the second.

Although Gulfport has four separate wards, voters city-wide choose the representatives. This means everyone registered to vote can cast a ballot for the Ward I councilmember.

Municipal elections take place on March 19 across Pinellas County. The deadline to register to vote is Feb. 20. Early voting ballots and overseas ballots have other deadlines. Confirm your registration or register at votepinellas.gov.

The City Clerk will swear in the two councilmembers at the April 2 City Council meeting.

The Gabber Newspaper will hold a candidate forum Jan. 30 at 6 p.m.

