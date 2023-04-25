Gulfport Elementary a School of Excellence

Magnet Schools of America named Gulfport Montessori Elementary School a School of Excellence for 2023. School officials announced this milestone in late March.

Magnet Schools of America is a national organization of which Pinellas County Schools is a member. Gulfport Montessori Elementary School is one of two county schools to earn the award. The other is Tarpon Springs High School.

GMES leaders showed why they deserve the award by spotlighting the school’s community involvement. Also in its favor was how it closed the achievement gap, according to Montessori coordinator Annette Anthony.

As for the 2023-2024 academic year, Gulfport Montessori Elementary School is accepting applications for openings in kindergarten, fourth grade and fifth grade.

“The Montessori Method cultivates the child’s natural desire to learn by incorporating uniquely-designed materials into the standards based curriculum using group lessons and work plans,” according to the Pinellas County Schools website. “The kindergarten child achieves a holistic education through sensorial and practical life studies. Grace and Courtesy lessons teach responsibility, respect, and cooperative learning in all our classroom communities.”

Pinellas County Schools offers 23 unique elementary magnet and fundamental programs. Many of them are available to students who live anywhere in the county, but some have designated application areas.

Gulfport Montessori Elementary School is classified by the county school district as a South County Program. Students zoned for Azalea, Bay Point, John Hopkins, Meadowlawn, and Tyrone Middle Schools can apply for South County Programs according to the district website.

To apply or for more information, go to pcsb.org and click on the “District Application Programs” drop-down menu. From there, select “Elementary School Programs.”

