Gulfport Emerging Artist Shara Bunis Blooms

After a year working as a full-time painter and teacher, Shara Bunis finally feels comfortable calling herself an artist. Being selected as the 2021 recipient for the Gulfport Merchant Chamber’s Rise & Shine Emerging Artist Grant solidified this.

She couldn’t have done what she does now, in her 60s, when she was in her 20s.

“I’ve only been painting for three years now,” Bunis said. “How I paint is how I am; I’ve had to learn patience. Watercolor is about patience. When I was younger, I didn’t have the dedication or stick-to-it-ness that I have now.”

Since receiving the $500 grant, Bunis has accepted a role as vice president of The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society, taught watercolor classes at Gulfport’s Beach House 5317, and exhibited at the Gulfport Fine Arts Festival. The grant is not as much about the funds awarded as it is the publicity and platform that comes with the title.

One of her signature creations, a sunflower that she painted before the Russia-Ukraine War, has been an icon of hope in local efforts to raise money for Ukrainian causes. Bunis sold prints of her sunflower to benefit the Gulfport-Ukraine Bake Sale in March, and her artwork was used in marketing and press for the event.

“I did that sunflower on a whim, and it was a natural thing to associate the sunflower with the cause,” Bunis said.

A year ago at Gulfport’s Art in the Yard event (a city-wide sale for artists), Bunis presented a watercolor piece. After much encouragement from the local art scene, Bunis begrudgingly and nervously submitted an application for the Emerging Artist Grant.

The rest is Gulfport history.

“I’m an artist,” Bunis exhaled. “Being an artist isn’t contained to one thing; there’s an artist in all of us.”

In her past life, Bunis worked in corporate America managing grant money. Becoming a working artist wasn’t always in the plans, and the Gulfport resident is still working at accepting her new place in the community.

“I’m a private person. It was hard for me to put myself in the public eye with artwork I wasn’t fully comfortable with,” she told The Gabber. “But I didn’t do it alone.”

She’s still creating her dream-like, nature-centric watercolors, but Bunis plans to spend some time working on her memoir and traveling in the coming year.

Interested in becoming a GMC Emerging Artist? The Gulfport Merchants Chamber will accept applications until August 25. The GMC will award two grants, valued at $500 each, along with a platform at local events and spaces. (See the application with complete details at visitgulfportflorida.com/grants.)

“I want to thank the GMC for trusting me and awarding me this opportunity,” Bunis said. “Previous grant winner Paula Roy helped me so much by offering encouragement. She didn’t know me, but she took my call. I’d like to pass on that encouragement to the next winner(s).”