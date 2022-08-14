Gulfport Employee Benefits See Minimal Price Hike

Gulfport officials say they’re pleased with the way employees continue to receive solid benefits with minimal increases in costs to taxpayers.

The City Council approved three measures at its Aug. 2 regular meeting related to health insurance, life insurance, and long-term disability coverage.

The expected cost of health insurance premiums for the upcoming fiscal year is roughly $1.2 million and is expected to increase only 1% over the previous year. City Manager Jim O’Reilly said that is “fabulous” considering the state of the healthcare industry right now, and some councilmembers responded to the news with “yay” and “hooray.”

Eligible individual employees do not pay out of pocket for their health insurance premiums. Gulfport pays the entire base premium of each employee and sets aside some funds for those employees who elect to purchase dependent health insurance coverage, according to a staff report.

The City offers employees three medical plan options from which to choose. The base plan provides for a set level of benefits, of which the City pays 100% of the premiums for employee-only health coverage and up to $2,400 annually for dependent care coverage.

The second plan provides for a greater level of overall benefits with lower deductibles and co-pay amounts. An employee who selects this plan will be responsible for contributing any additional cost of premiums in excess of the premium paid for by the City for the base plan.

A third healthcare plan offered is a low-cost health plan option that provides a significantly reduced level of benefit options with affordable premiums. All plans have an out-of-pocket deductible prior to the realization of a plan’s benefits.

Eligible Gulfport employees also receive individual coverage for life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance through Standard Insurance Company. That rate will remain at .34 per $1,000 of covered benefit for the upcoming fiscal year, based on each employee’s salary as of Oct. 1, 2022. The rate is guaranteed for 12 months.

Long-term disability coverage is also offered through Standard Insurance Company at a rate of .61 per $100 of monthly covered payroll, according to officials. That rate will stay the same in FY 2023, with any cost changes being dependent solely on salary changes.

“This is a very positive benefit that we offer the employees,” said O’Reilly. “We have had individuals who became disabled and were able to realize this return.”