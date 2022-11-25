Gulfport Ends Federal Environmental Lawsuit

Gulfport’s position as a defendant in a federal environmental lawsuit has come to an end.

The case was filed a few years ago and the plaintiffs were listed as Suncoast Waterkeeper, Our Children’s Earth Foundation, and Ecological Rights Foundation. A Nov. 2 filing in the Tampa division of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida indicates that both sides agreed to terminate the action now that Gulfport has completed various stipulations related to the lawsuit.

The case involved a sanitary sewer overflow incident which also included St. Petersburg, according to Clay Lott, utilities superintendent in Gulfport’s Public Works Department.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly mentioned the outcome in the Nov. 15 meeting of the City Council, specifically recognizing Lott for his participation in the process.

“With 59 days to spare, we officially no longer have litigation with Suncoast Waterkeeper,” said O’Reilly. “It’s been an arduous journey and the sewer project is now complete. Our goal was to be done by Dec. 31 of this year and we’re done now.”

According to the text of the Nov. 2 motion, the joint move to terminate was due to Gulfport satisfying all requirements under a stipulated order, including the recent completion of the lift station project on Shore Boulevard. The motion also noted that the city made a $25,000 payment to the Tampa Bay Estuary Program and that “any penalties under the stipulated order have been paid in full.”

The stipulated order of dismissal was filed in August of 2019 directing Gulfport to construct a “by-pass project” within its wastewater collection system, with added requirements that the city modify Lift Station 2 and construct a new force main line that would redirect wastewater flow from there to provide a bypass of Lift Station 1, leading to the St. Petersburg wastewater collection system.

The second stipulation set guidelines for penalties in the case of a new sanitary sewer overflow before Dec. 31 of this year. The third stipulation noted that if the living shoreline project were not completed by that date, Gulfport would pay $25,000 to the Tampa Bay Estuary Program.

A major overflow took place only days after the settlement agreement was finalized in August of 2019. Because it was greater than 10,000 gallons, the city was liable for a $25,000 payment to the TBEP. But this was reduced by $10,308.88 due to a civil penalty in that amount levied by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and the city was able to request that the balance be covered by an in-kind project, which turned out to be a $15,463.32 addition to the city’s private sewer lateral replacement program. FDEP approved that, and the city paid only $8,536.68 in penalties.

According to its website, the mission of Suncoast Waterkeeper “is to protect and restore the Florida Suncoast’s waterways through enforcement, fieldwork, advocacy and environmental education for the benefit of the communities that rely upon these precious coastal resources.”

It is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization based in Sarasota and reportedly a member of a global network of organizations committed to clean water.

“Our first priority is to ensure that appropriate laws are being followed, and to take corrective action when they are not,” the website states. “Our work is supported by science, the appropriate statutes and environmental ethics. We will always seek to prevent environmental damage wherever possible.”

Lott described the organization as “a group of attorneys that sue cities if they have too much overflow,” saying that the group claimed Gulfport contributed to an episode in which St. Petersburg had a major overflow. As for the sewer bypass project, Gulfport was already in the process of constructing it anyway.

“They gave us two years to get that done,” said Lott. “And we’re done.”