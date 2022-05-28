Gulfport Filmmaker Captures Affair in ‘The Click’

“The Click,” a short film by Gulfport filmmaker Victoria Jorgensen, has been in the works for years, but hit a few roadblocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the original actors having an actual affair during filming.

The new cast of four depicts the original story by Marina Shemwell, with the local filmmaker’s punchy, to-the-point style orbiting the depressing topic of the short: Failed marriage.

“I drink to get rid of the click in my head,” Michael, the film’s cheating husband, played by Jared Wofford, says.

It’s hard not to raise an eyebrow when his wife, Jess [Tamara Austin] meets her husband’s lover, Mish [Diana Lovell] inside a cafe, notably Gulfperk Coffee Bar. It was hard not to close my laptop when the two shared a kiss of their own. There are a lot of ‘clicks’ in Jorgensen’s short, from the clicks as our unlikeable main character navigates through memories of the past, to the click of the garage as he’s unable to enter his home.

In short, this short is a tad depressing, but a captivating watch for those who like to watch people ruin their lives.

The comedic relief of the film, Mic Knight as Carl, is the naive, yet chatty man-of-the-motel type who will just not leave Michael, who’s having a mental breakdown alone as he tries to drink away the pain.

Trigger warning: The twist at the end is not for the faint of heart. Or, as Jorgenson says, “This isn’t your typical story with a happy ending.”

The film is yet to be formally released, but will be soon.