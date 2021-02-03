Gulfport Fine Arts Festival: Safe Space for Art 

In spite of the challenges this year, Gulfport Fine Arts Festival organizers are determined to go on with the show while still ensuring a healthy and responsible environment for artists and attendees.

“So many larger art shows are canceling, but we’re taking the necessary steps to continue on,” said Brenda McMahon, head of the Gulfport Merchant Chamber arts committee. “We’re a small show and sometimes overlooked, so we’re really getting the best of the arts community this year.”

The festival will take place in the waterfront space at Veteran’s Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14.

Up to 40 artists from Gulfport and elsewhere will show their work at the two-day event.

According to McMahon, the festival has hosted more than 60 artists in previous years.

“I’ve just got to say, what we have this year is extremely impressive,” said festival juror and artist Jack Providenti. “I mean it always is, but I’ve seen what we have and the standards are high.”

The park will have handwashing stations throughout Veteran’s Park, booths will be a minimum of 10 feet apart and masks are required with no exceptions.

“Everyone is spaced appropriately,” McMahon said “We have some brand new faces and some great fresh work.”

The boutique art show will feature a mix of 2D paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry and more.

“The people really have a great selection this year,” Providenti said.

Look for more on the Gulfport Fine Arts Festival in next week’s Gabber.