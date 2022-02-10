Gulfport Fire Department Buys New Pickup Truck

Gulfport City Council voted at its Feb. 1 meeting to buy a new command vehicle for the city’s fire department. The Gulfport Fire Department will use the truck for investigations, inspections, and – potentially – water rescues in hurricanes and storms.

Currently, the department has a 2014 Ford Explorer with 70,000 miles on it. The Gulfport Police Department used it before GFD, according to GFD Captain James Lundh.

Lundh said the vehicle had some recent repairs; he also said he expected it would need a transmission repair in the near future.

Council voted 4-1 to approve the purchase of a Ford Ranger Crew Cab 4×4 for $32,971.00. Lundh said he preferred a pickup truck to the existing SUV for storing equipment as well as materials from fire investigations. Council opted for the Ford truck over more expensive hybrid and electric options; Lundh said GFD preferred the truck.

“It’s good for high-water rescues,” he told Council.

The other options put before Council included a Ford F150 4×4 Crew Cab Hybrid ($45,221) and a Ford F150 Crew Cab 4×4 Lighting Pro/XLT Electric ($56,932 ).

The City can buy the less-expensive truck immediately, but would have to wait until September 2022 and late 2023 for the hybrid and electric vehicles, respectively.

Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) cast the lone dissenting vote, citing a preference for the electric option.