Gulfport Fire Helps Quell Condo Blaze

Gulfport Fire Rescue helped St. Petersburg Fire Rescue with a two-alarm blaze at a Pinellas Point condo complex earlier this month (Oct. 16).

Local fire agencies responded to a 2:30 a.m. fire at the Enclave at Sable Point’s Condo’s near 54th Avenue South and 22nd Street South.

No one at the complex reported injuries.

GFR provided water and served as the rapid intervention team, according to Fire Captain Jim Lundh.

“RIT provides safety, accessibility, emergency exit tools and fully ready rescue teams available for victim removal,” said Lundh, referring to the rapid response team. “The good thing is that no one was injured or reported at that time.”

SPFR said “the family that was in the condo that caught fire was able to escape and notify neighbors to get out of the building.” The fire impacted some of the complex’s units and its cause is under investigation.