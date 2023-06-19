Gulfport Fire and Rescue Chief Rene Fernandez presented two newly promoted officers to the public at the Gulfport City Council’s June 6 meeting.

Lt. Timothy Burton achieved the rank of captain. Firefighter/paramedic Michael Barber achieved the rank of lieutenant.

As is customary on such occasions, Fernandez introduced each one and outlined their accomplishments. Each man’s wife performed the ceremonial pinning that depicts the new rank.

“Both of these men are well-deserving of their promotions,” said Fernandez. “They have both been great role models for our department. Not only have they found a way to balance life, family and work; they have also continued to further their education throughout their time in our department.”

Barber started with Gulfport as a firefighter-paramedic in 2016. During his tenure, he became a driver-operator and has “countless hours of training as an active lieutenant for our city,” according to Fernandez.

He also earned an associate’s degree as well as a number of certificates, including State Fire Officer 1, State Fire Officer 2, State Driver-Operator, State Fire Safety Inspector, State Instructor 2, and American Heart CPR instructor.

Burton has also continued his education while working for Gulfport, which he has done since 2010. He obtained an associate’s degree and became a driver-operator, earning state certificates as a Fire Officer 1, Fire Officer 2, and Instructor 1. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2020.

Barber’s wife and daughter participated in the pinning ceremony, as did Burton’s wife and son.