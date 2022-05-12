Gulfport Firefighter/Paramedic Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

four firefighters standing at the dais of a city council meeting
Sean Oldenburg, a Gulfport resident and firefighter/paramedic, earned his yellow helmet after one year on the job. He received his yellow helmet at the May 3 Gulfport City Council Meeting, as shown here with Captain Rene Fernandez, Captain James Lundh, and Lieutenant Erick Fuchs.
Justin Shea, City of Gulfport

Sean Oldenburg, a firefighter/paramedic with the Gulfport Fire Department, was presented his yellow helmet at the City Council’s May 3 meeting to commemorate the end of his one-year probationary period with the department.

Captain Rene Fernandez stated that Oldenburg and his wife have lived in Gulfport for seven years. Before he was hired in April of 2021, Oldenburg served in the U.S. Army and also gained paramedic experience with Sunstar.

Probationary firefighters wear black helmets until they transition to yellow. The color scheme helps with identification at the scene of a fire where visibility can be difficult, according to Fernandez, and also as a safety measure so that an insufficiently trained individual is not assigned the wrong task at a scene.

