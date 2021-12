Gulfport Police are investigating damage to lights at the end of the Williams Pier that light up an American flag display. GPD said a city employee reported Nov. 30 “that someone destroyed the lights.” Officers were dispatched to the pier at 3:17 p.m.

Police are not sure when exactly the damage occurred and have no suspects at this time.

The pier is located at the foot of 54th Street South, across the street from O’Maddy’s.