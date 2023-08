O'Maddy's Bar & Grille historically does not close for tropical storms. With Idalia, the City of Gulfport, Florida insisted all businesses in Zone A close by the County-enacted curfew. This deprived The Gabber Newspaper readers of the now-iconic shot of people enjoying a cocktail as a storm approaches.



Stella's, Drunken Taco, North End Taphouse, and Siri's either remained open Monday night or told The Gabber Newspaper they planned to open Tuesday, Aug. 29. That's tots and tacos all around tomorrow, Gulfport.

Cathy Salustri