Gulfport, Florida Real Estate Sales Sept. 9-15

6128 Pasadena Point Blvd. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2,272-square-foot home, built in 1995, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $995,000 and sold for $900,000.

6306 Vista Verde Dr. E. (Stetson)

This 2003 town home has 2,332 square feet, three bedrooms, and two and one-half baths. It listed at $695,000 and sold for $675,000.

6138 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1,504-square-foot home, built in 1961, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $480,100 and sold for $475,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #408 (Town Shores)

This 1,170-square-foot condo, built in 1974, has one bedroom and one and one-half baths. It listed and sold for $395,000.

5900 Shore Blvd. S., #808 (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has 1,170 square feet, two bedrooms, and one and one-half baths. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $370,000.

701 63rd St. S. (Stetson)

This 1953, 1,248-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one and one-half baths. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $342,500.

2619 Quincy St. (Waterfront)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1963, has 792 square feet. It listed for $305,000 and sold for $280,000.

5316 6th Terrace S., #97 (Tangerine]

This 1,067 square foot mobile home, built in 1972, listed and sold for $75,000. It has two bedrooms and two baths.