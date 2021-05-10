Gulfport Food Forest Founder Shares Book

by

A colorful drawing of people playing in a garden with plants and vegetables with the words "What the Tree Whispered" in black written over it.
What the Tree Whispered is Crea Egan’s collection of thoughts, illustrations and meditation journaling from the last two decades. Photo courtesy of Crea Egan.

Founder of the Gulfport Food Forest, painter and self-proclaimed Earth artist Crea Egan transferred 23 years of her nature-inspired musings to the page this year. 

The result, “What the Tree Whispered,” is a color-splashed book of messages and illustrations straight from the environmentalist’s heart. 

“Even now, with over a half of a century under my belt, I remember my life, seeking, exploring and expressing myself as a lover of nature and an artist,” Egan writes in her preface. 

The works were once bound in a portfolio, but now Egan hopes to inspire readers. 

A woman in a white shirt and long hair leaning over a table to sign a book.
Egan’s book is available locally at Qi Crystal Energy, Amazon and through www.eatbegrow.com Crea at a Gulfport book signing on April 30. Photo courtesy of Crea Egan.

“Inspiration came from meditations with a teacher and good friend of mine in Lorane, Oregon, 24 years ago,” Egan said. 

Egan believes that before the inspiration came to, it was tied into an old Douglas fir tree. 

It’s the Food Forest founder’s first foray into the literary world, and like all her other green projects, the goal is to reach people’s emotions. 

“This book will open your heart to help you to love just a little bit more, forgive just a little bit more, allow grace, and accept life’s plethora of precious gifts that come freely each moment, regardless of appearance,” the artist writes.

In true Egan fashion, a portion of the proceeds from the sales will go to both the Gulfport nonprofit, Eat Be Grow Sustain and the Sail Foundation. 

Find the book at Qi Crystal Energy, 3125 Beach Blvd S, or at eatbegrow.com.

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: