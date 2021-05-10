Gulfport Food Forest Founder Shares Book

Founder of the Gulfport Food Forest, painter and self-proclaimed Earth artist Crea Egan transferred 23 years of her nature-inspired musings to the page this year.

The result, “What the Tree Whispered,” is a color-splashed book of messages and illustrations straight from the environmentalist’s heart.

“Even now, with over a half of a century under my belt, I remember my life, seeking, exploring and expressing myself as a lover of nature and an artist,” Egan writes in her preface.

The works were once bound in a portfolio, but now Egan hopes to inspire readers.

“Inspiration came from meditations with a teacher and good friend of mine in Lorane, Oregon, 24 years ago,” Egan said.

Egan believes that before the inspiration came to, it was tied into an old Douglas fir tree.

It’s the Food Forest founder’s first foray into the literary world, and like all her other green projects, the goal is to reach people’s emotions.

“This book will open your heart to help you to love just a little bit more, forgive just a little bit more, allow grace, and accept life’s plethora of precious gifts that come freely each moment, regardless of appearance,” the artist writes.

In true Egan fashion, a portion of the proceeds from the sales will go to both the Gulfport nonprofit, Eat Be Grow Sustain and the Sail Foundation.

Find the book at Qi Crystal Energy, 3125 Beach Blvd S, or at eatbegrow.com.

Like this: Like Loading...