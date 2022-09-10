Gulfport may get some extra funding for improvements along the 49th Street South corridor.

Gulfport Council voted at its Sept. 6 regular meeting to approve an agreement with Forward Pinellas that could lead to a federal grant designated for improvements intended to prevent death and serious injury on roads and streets. The Federal Highway Administration has set aside $5 billion over the next five years for these types of projects through its “Safe Streets for All” initiative.

According to a city staff report, Forward Pinellas is applying for the FHWA grant to help communities within the county identify safety improvements that help to advance the Safe Streets Pinellas Action Plan.

Public Works Director Tom Nicholls told the Council that the MOU would lead to a $150,000 planning grant with a 20% match typically required, but since the majority of the corridor also is in St. Petersburg, Forward Pinellas agreed to pay half of the local match. That means Gulfport will pay only $15,000 if Forward Pinellas gets the grant.

“This is another opportunity for us to leverage our dollars,” City Manager Jim O’Reilly said.

Forward Pinellas initiated the agreement, Nicholls said, as the organization wanted to work with a few communities throughout Pinellas to apply for a grant.

“There is going to be a lot of planning involved [if Gulfport gets the grant],” Nicholls said. “It is a 12-month process, and we will be including the businesses along the corridor and the residents. There will be community meetings and then a final presentation at the end to the council showing what improvements are being recommended for that corridor. Afterward, Forward Pinellas has agreed to go look for those dollars to actually implement those improvements.”

Mayor Sam Henderson asked if the plan would include widening the road. Nicholls said that was unlikely.

“I think they will be mostly minor safety improvements that they can achieve,” said Nicholls. “I told them I wanted to go from the crossing at 7th to Gulfport Boulevard, but they’re probably going to extend it and try to include the SunRunner bus on 1st Avenue North, doing some connectivity with that onto 49th Street as well.”

In response to a question from Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) about possibly extending the study all the way south on 49th to the water, Nicholls said another plan is in place for that area and has already been approved.

Councilmember Michael Fridovich (Ward IV) noted he’s received calls about portions of the Gulfport Boulevard corridor, to which O’Reilly responded that his staff is waiting on officials from Pinellas County and Duke Energy for cost estimates.

“Duke Energy presented a lighting plan that was just not sufficient,” said Nicholls. “They had to rework it but they are doing that now. I have talked to the county and they are supposed to be putting a response together regarding the mural and some of those additional crosswalks.”