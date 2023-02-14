Gulfport Gets a Piece of Planning Grant Funding

Gulfport is getting a sizable chunk of money to study its side of 49th Street.

Forward Pinellas announced Feb. 1 that a $559,074 Safe Streets for All grant had been awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, with the money to be allocated to the organization’s Safe Streets Pinellas Action Plan within six areas of the county that have known road safety issues.

Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls said the city asked for $150,000 to study safety issues on 49th Street, after being approached by Forward Pinellas about being part of the overall program, which also includes Dunedin, Largo, and Oldsmar, as well as Pinellas County.

“This is all Forward Pinellas’ doing in requesting [the money], and they’ll be doing all the legwork as well,” said Nicholls.

The section of 49th Street from 7th Avenue to Gulfport Boulevard is the initial target for examination. Forward Pinellas, acting in its role as the metropolitan planning organization, will select a consultant to assist with the study and handle the project management, Nicholls said. The overall project will include a community engagement effort.

“There will be a complete analysis of 49th Street, and a community walking audit where they’ll get members of the community to engage in this and walk the corridor to come up with some ideas for improvement,” said Nicholls. “Recommendations will be developed after that, and then that will be presented to council.”

Whatever is decided as far as potential improvements, Forward Pinellas will work to assist Gulfport with securing grants to pay for them.

Forward Pinellas asked the federal government for $700,000 but got about 85 percent of that total. So it is likely that Gulfport will not receive $150,000, but will still get a large amount.

A 20 percent match is required, and that was approved by council last September. But Nicholls pointed out that the actual match will only be 10 percent because 49th Street is split down the middle, with the west side being in Gulfport and the east side in St. Petersburg.

The Safe Streets Pinellas Action Plan was adopted in 2021 and includes a regional analysis of safety – including policy, trends, and countermeasures – as Forward Pinellas works toward its stated goal of zero deaths and serious injuries in the county by 2045.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $800 million in grant funds for 510 projects through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund regional, local, and tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. Safe Streets Pinellas was selected as one of the 473 action plan grants awarded, according to Forward Pinellas.





