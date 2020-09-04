Gulfport Gets Another Little Free Library

Gulfport resident and Gulfport Grassroots founder Wolfgang Deininger sent in exciting news this week: the town now has a new Little Free Library in his yard.

“I’m excited to announce that Gulfport’s newest official Little Free Library is now up and open for book sharing in front of my home at 4907 27th Ave. S., aka Twin Palms Meadow. The Little Library is hard to miss after popular Gulfport artist Karen Love – known as ‘The Playful Painter’ – painted it and otherwise ‘Gulfported’ it up.”