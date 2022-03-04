Gulfport Gets Federal Money for Beach, Park Wi-Fi

Gulfport City Council approved spending some of its federal COVID relief money to expand and improve Wi-Fi connections and service to city parks, buildings, and the beach area.

The initial costs of the wireless project will not exceed $60,000 but the city will also pay $299 per month for WiFi at two buildings and $36.99 per month at the parks included in the plan.

The initial money coming from Gulfport’s $6.18 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (the federal COVID relief package passed last year). The recurring monthly costs will be part of the city’s ongoing technology budget.

The council voted 5-0 at its Mar. 1 meeting to approve the spending program.

The City will install new – or improve existing – wireless internet to Gulfport parks, the rec center, Catherine Hickman Theater, and the beach.

The effort to bring WiFi services to Gulfport parks will require “heat mapping” to determine how much equipment needs to be installed.

The City will also replace faulty access point systems at the beach area. Veterans Park, Clymer Park, R. W. Caldwell Park, Trolley Market Square, Chase Park, and Tomlinson Park Complex will also get new or improved Wi-Fi.