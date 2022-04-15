Gulfport Gets Free Wi-Fi at Parks, Beaches

Gulfport Gets Wi-Fi in the Parks, Fireworks on the Beach, and New Manholes

Gulfport City Council rolled through the approval process for city improvements at its April 5 meeting. Spending included the popular Fourth of July fireworks and Wi-Fi throughout City parks, but also the not-talked-about-quite-as-much manhole cover repairs.

Fire in the Sky

Gulfport will have its annual Fourth of July fireworks festivities once again. At the April 5 meeting, Council approved a contract with Pyro Productions, Inc. for a $28,000 fireworks display. Council also approved some related road and water closures, citing safety requirements, related to the show.

“We would like to maintain the quality of the show that we have always had, despite the increase of cost.” O’Reilly stated.

“I know it’s nice to have a fireworks display, but I’m speaking up for the dogs and cats,” Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) said. Mayor Sam Henderson agreed that the show proved problematic for many dogs and cats – including some of his own – but said drone alternatives weren’t financially feasible until the prices of those shows came down.

Wi-Fi in the Parks

Gulfport’s one step closer to park and beach Wi-Fi. Council unanimously approved spending up to $100,000 for equipment to get Wi-Fi installed in public spaces.

When the City started the process, it hoped to keep the costs under $20,000, but current estimates indicate the total cost of the project will exceed the $20,000.

“With expanding our Wi-Fi program to the parks, it will push our initial $20,000 budget,” City Manager Jim O’Reilly explained to Council. The City will install Wi-Fi at Caldwell, Chase, Wood Ibis, Tomlinson, Trolley Market Square Park, and Veterans Park. It will also upgrade Wi-Fi along the beaches and at the theater. City Hall already has Wi-Fi, as does the Casino. The Wi-Fi will not be secure, but it will be free.

A Fix For Sewage Overflows

With Gulfport in a flood zone, things like faulty manholes can prove problematic. Council approved spending to address issues affecting Gulfport’s sanitary sewer system. Councilmembers authorized money to repair Gulfport’s manholes, to allow for proper water transfer, and prevent possible flooding (as much as possible.)

“This is a continuation of the manhole renovation project we identified last year,” O’Reilly said. The City will pay roughly $155,000 to Manhole Rehabilitation Services to repair 22 problematic manholes. This will help to improve the city’s sewage management system, Public Works Director Tom Nicholls said.