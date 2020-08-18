Gulfport Gets Its Art Walk Back

It’s official! The Gulfport Merchants Chamber announced Tuesday, August 18 that the First Friday Art Walk will return to Beach Blvd S. on Friday, October 2.

The returning Art Walk will look and feel a little different – the most important changes will be for the safety of the artists and attendees.

Each outdoor artist will be set up to ensure safe distance and allow shoppers to wander without fear. The GMC will also provide masks and sanitizer at several locations throughout the Art Walk.

There’s even a theme, Metamorphosis: Art for Hope and Healing.

The GMC is looking for artists who’d like to showcase pieces that express the many changes and challenges of 2020, as well as what they see as their own metamorphosis.

The deadline to apply for entry into First Friday Art Walk is September 10. The GMC encourages artists to include a brief statement about how 2020 has impacted either their personal or creative processes. Click here to apply.

October’s Art Walk is the only First Friday Art Walk scheduled for the rest of 2020. However, monthly First Friday Art Walks will resume January 2021.

For more information, visit Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce Facebook page: Visit Gulfport FL.

Questions about art walk or other Gulfport Merchants Chamber events, contact marketing@visitgulfportflorida.com.