Gulfport Gives Back to Women’s Health

On Nov. 15, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, the Brenda McMahon Art Gallery and artists, and some Gulfport women-owned businesses awarded a total of $1,951 to the Sonia Plotnick Women’s Health Fund.

SPHF’s mission is to promote women’s wellness in the Tampa Bay area. They help provide financial healthcare assistance as well as “health-related continuing education opportunities for women.”

The donation funds were collected during the month of October to honor women-owned businesses and breast cancer awareness. Most of the funds came from the Gulfport Merchant Chamber’s Women on The Rise – Watch us Soar event Oct. 7.

