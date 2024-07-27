Gulfport Gives Free Trees in July

Give it 10 or 20 years, and Gulfportians will to see red — a lot of it — in Gulfport. This past Saturday (July 20), the City of Gulfport gave away royal ponciana (Delonix regia) trees to residents. Also called a “flamboyant” tree, these shade trees tend to burst into brilliant red blossoms May-July.

While not native to Florida — they hail from Madagascar, according to IFAS, the state extension service — Gulfport’s horticulturalist Toffer Ross explained the trees have not naturalized. This means they will not seed themselves. They are not, she said, invasives. The City gave away 40 trees this past giveaway. Ross said the City paid $17.50 per tree, although, she added, the trees retail between $35-$40.

Free Trees in Gulfport: Monthly Giveaways

The City of Gulfport gives away free trees every month; the species of tree varies, depending on availability and season, Ross said. Next month the City will give away gumbo limbo trees. The giveaway takes place Aug. 17, from 9-11 a.m., in the parking lot of the Gulfport Neighborhood Center (1617 49th St. S.)

Gulfport City Council member April Thanos (Ward I), an outspoken tree advocate, told The Gabber Newspaper she’s pleased with the way the program’s progressing.

“I think it’s been very successful and people have been happy with that,” Thanos said. “I’m proposing the same amount of money as this year.”

More Money for Trees in Gulfport

Initially, Thanos said, the City earmarked $30,000 to look into whether or not it could or should remove the artificial dune in Clam Bayou. The City added the dune in the 1990s; both the “dune” and land upon which it sits were added artificially, the former with bulldozers and the latter with dredges. Council member Christine Brown (Ward II) has long advocated for removing the dune.

The City hasn’t spent the entire $30,000 on that study and, Thanos said, it hasn’t spent all of the $80,000 set aside for the Stantec marina charette.

“We didn’t use all that money,” she said, “so I’m proposing we use some of that money for buying more trees.”

