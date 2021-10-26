Gulfport Goes Retro at Gecko Ball

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After a multiple-month setback, Gecko Ball lit the Gulfport Casino Ballroom green on Saturday, October 23 with party-goers dressed like travelers from the past to suit this year’s theme, Gecko Bandstand.

Originally the ball was to be held in August, but organizers at the Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC) postponed the indoor event due to COVID-19 concerns.

Despite the unorthodox date and scaled back tickets, this year’s ball sold out and hosted a wild costume contest on a packed dance floor.

“I think it exceeded our expectations; maybe some people were disappointed, but just like in Gulfport fashion, it was the party of the year,” said GMC President Barbara Banno.

The party benefits a different charity each year, and this ball supported two organizations: Suncoast Voices for Children and the Sonia Plotnick Foundation.

“We’re waiting to get our final numbers, but the art auction went over great,” Banno said. “I’m looking forward to donating…and giving back to those charities.”

