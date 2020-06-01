Gulfport Grants for Artists

Are you a local artist? Gulfport may have a grant for you…

According to a recent press release from the Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC), “The Rise and Shine artist grant carries a value of $1,000, but it also comes with built-in help from established Gulfport artists.”

“The mentorship provided has been invaluable and has helped me to understand the business side of being a professional artist,” says Kiersty Long, a painter who won one of the GMC grants in 2019.

Each year the Rise and Shine grant, valued at $1,000, is awarded to artists “who want to learn how to make a business of their art.”

Click the link above to apply before the deadline, July 15.

“The support, exposure and guidance I’ve been giving has proven invaluable and has truly been beyond my dreams to bring my fine art efforts to a new level,” painter Paula Roy, Gulfport Merchants Chamber Art Works Here member and 2019 grant recipient, said in the release.

The GMC also has more benefits for artists who join them at the Art Works Here level. According to the release, membership costs only $50, and includes benefits like an online gallery of the artist’s work, promotion through GMC social media, among other things. (Read more about the benefits here.)

