Gulfport Grassroots Holds Record Cleanup

From left, Christy Wiggins, Mark Ottervanger Joanie Brewer fill a five-gallon-bucket during Gulfport Beach Clean-up on Saturday, January 11. Wiggins, Ottervanger and Brewer were just three of the 32 neighbors from around Gulfport who met up at Shelter #4 around 9 a.m. and set about collecting a record 92 pounds of trash, fueled by a desire to keep their local beach pristine and complimentary cup of coffee courtesy of GulfPerk Coffee Bar. Says Wolfgang Deininger, whose group Gulfport Grassroots led the effort: “We collected two 12-pound bags of trash, five 6-pound bags of trash, and many lesser amounts. Also a key chain, dog license, an 11-pound steel pipe, millions of cigarette butts, and many, many plastic remnant ribbons from Gulfport’s lamp post Christmas decorations.” Gulfport Grassroots is a community service organization made up of residents committed to helping improve the quality of life in and around Gulfport.