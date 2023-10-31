Gulfport Halloween Decorations Winners Announcement

Beach Bazaar took home the Halloween gold, at least metaphorically, in the City of Gulfport’s Halloween decoration contest.

The Gulfport Halloween decoration contest encouraged homes and businesses to go all-out with Halloween-themed decorations.

Every year the City has two categories: general and commercial. General is for residences. Commercial is for “single business or professional locations, including home occupations,” according to the City’s press release. While many Gulfport homes bring the haunted magic to town (shout out to the dancing skeletons in the Tangerine area!), not as many businesses enter. Gini and Mike Fagan, who own the Beach Bazaar, typically bring the creepy to their storefront at 3115 Beach Blvd. S., and this year — once again — judges announced them winners.

From a larger pool of creepy candidates, Robert Waer and Alex Garcia (5314 28th Ave. S.) won the residential honor for best Halloween decor.

Judges drove by applicant homes and businesses Oct. 25. Want to see if you agree? Take a tour past these other contestants at 2020 Gray St. S., 5521 12th Ave. S., 5626 19th Ave. S., 3045 49th St. S., #2, and 3131 56th St. S.

In a press release, the City of Gulfport thanked “all that participated in this year’s contest. You truly made Gulfport ghoulish, haunted, and boo-ti-ful!”

The Gulfport Halloween decoration winners of each category get a plaque, that is probably not haunted, at the Gulfport City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.