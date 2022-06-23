Gulfport Historical Society Elects First Black Board Member

Since its formation in the early ‘80s, the Gulfport Historical Society has yet to appoint a Black member to sit on one of its boards.

That is until last month, when Marissa Stewart-Dix, joined eight other board members of the Gulfport Historical Society. GHS runs the Gulfport History Museum and the soon-to-reopen Gulfport Arts Center.

She’s President of the Gulfport Kiwanis Club, creator of Gulfport’s first official Juneteenth celebration, a social worker with Gulfport Elementary, and a West Virginia transplant.

“Being from West Virginia, a mainly white state, I’m pretty sure this is not the first time I’ve been a first; it’s natural for me,” Stewart-Dix said. “I’m used to being in spaces where I’m the only person who looks like me.”

The GAC [2726 54th St. S.] is across Chase Park from the Gulfport History Museum (5301 28th Ave. S.) and will offer arts classes, programming and events. Stewart-Dix is hoping to steer the center toward programming for Gulfport’s younger generation.

“My default is to look through the lens of the community for children,” Stewart-Dix said.

As a board member Dix looks forward to possibly providing scholarship opportunities from the GAC, summer art camps, and long-term staple programing for kids.

“Gulfport Elementary is a Title 1 school, and I see a lot of families who don’t live in Gulfport, but they come here to have fun, they have their birthday parties on the beach… I would hope families from areas like Childs Park will take advantage of our programing,” she added.

Stewart-Dix moved to Gulfport in 2017, after visiting GeckoFest.

“I thought to myself: I’ll move here when I retire,” Stewart-Dix said.

It wasn’t long after her visit before she made a permanent cross-country trip.

Stewart-Dix has a bachelors in psychology from the University of West Virginia and worked in Charleston, West Virginia as a social worker for a 55+ housing complex. She may be a busy woman with a bundle of titles, but the Gulfport resident makes a point to enjoy her Florida home as much as she can.

“I spend a lot of time on the beach, especially in the summertime,” Stewart-Dix said. “I’m a certified spin instructor and I like to hang out with my dog a ridiculous amount.”

The other eight GAC board members include Berkeley Grimball, Amanda Hagood, Amanda Hersem, David Kanter, Jim Thaler, Michelle Lee, Cathy Salustri Loper, and ​​Nicole Spence. Dix sits on the steering committee to re-open the Arts Center, which has a tentative date to reopen this fall. GHS is currently raising funds to prepare for a proper reopening.